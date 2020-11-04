Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Progress Software worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 978.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $286,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

