Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

