Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.