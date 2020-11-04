Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $386,987. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.