Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 66.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

