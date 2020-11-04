Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

