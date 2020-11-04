Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

