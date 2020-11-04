Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.