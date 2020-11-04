Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Brown & Brown by 88.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 269,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 86.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 264,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $7,168,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of BRO opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

