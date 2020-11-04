Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.08. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $243.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.04.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

