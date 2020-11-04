Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after purchasing an additional 480,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average of $145.20. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

