Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $402.71 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,433,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,488 shares of company stock worth $37,952,149 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

