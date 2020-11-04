Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 4,065 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.