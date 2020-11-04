Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2,126.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.