Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.97.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.