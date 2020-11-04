Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $67,840,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $66,188,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after buying an additional 318,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 167.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,856,000 after buying an additional 308,239 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 504.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 272,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 227,496 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

