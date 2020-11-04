Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 42,505 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,160 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,092,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 799,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Avantor stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,133,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,085,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

