Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 346.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,234 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

NYSE SCHW opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

