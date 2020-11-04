Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 38.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of CII opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

