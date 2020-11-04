Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

