Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

