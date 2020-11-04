Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $19.50 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 301.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 22.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

