Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

