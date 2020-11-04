Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 189.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 395.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

