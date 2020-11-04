Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.96. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.