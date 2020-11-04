Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

