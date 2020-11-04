Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,115 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

