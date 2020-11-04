Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,435 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.13% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth about $263,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 474,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 19.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $852.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.