Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 356 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 718,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,944,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.1% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

