Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.