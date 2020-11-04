Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $238,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $142.97 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $191.52. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.