Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $295.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.