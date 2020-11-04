Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $324.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

