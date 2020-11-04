Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,233 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,073,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 833,119 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,243,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

