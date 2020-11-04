Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

