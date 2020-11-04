Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 467 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE opened at $155.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock worth $3,624,751 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

