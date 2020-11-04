Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,328 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

