Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 139.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $152.41.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.