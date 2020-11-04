Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

NYSE MCK opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

