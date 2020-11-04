Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,241 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

