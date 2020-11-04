Whittier Trust Co. Sells 216 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 38.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 66.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.12. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

