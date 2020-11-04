Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

