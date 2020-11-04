Willdan Group (WLDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $342.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.