William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $167.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 316,057 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,747,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 225.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 234,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

