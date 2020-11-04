William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

SLAB stock opened at $103.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 152.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 53.7% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 171,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

