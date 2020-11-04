William Blair Comments on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $180.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.70. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $282,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $1,882,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

