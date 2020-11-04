William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – William Blair dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CNA Financial stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CNA Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,077,000 after buying an additional 229,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 171,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,689,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

