William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ECPG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ECPG stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

