Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Update

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCAGY opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Wirecard has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.49.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wirecard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

