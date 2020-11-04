WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WisdomTree Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

WETF stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

